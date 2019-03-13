Sponsored
Chisa Hutchinson's Proof of Love, Starring Suzzanne Douglas, to Play Off-Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 13, 2019
Suzzanne Douglas
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Chisa Hutchinson's one-woman play Proof of Love, starring Suzzanne Douglas, will be the next Audible Theater production at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre. Jade King Carroll directs the show, which marks the inaugural live production from Audible’s $5 million Emerging Playwright Fund, and will be produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop. Previews will begin on May 7 with an official opening set for May 14.

Proof of Love tells the story of Constance (Douglas), who thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family—and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself.

Douglas has previously appeared on Broadway in The Tap Dance Kid, Into the Woods and 3 Penny Opera.

“I don’t know what kind of crazy cosmic voodoo magic was working to get Audible to look at me and go, ‘Yeah, her. Let’s give her this ridiculously awesome platform,'" Hutchinson said in a statement. 

The full creative team for the production will be announced at a later time.

