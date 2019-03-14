Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper and the Cast of Tootsie Prepare for Broadway

She's (almost) ready for her close-up! Tootsie, starring Tony nominee Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper, is gearing up for their first Broadway performance at the Marquis Theater on March 29. Based on the Oscar-nominated 1982 comedy of the same name, Tootsie features a book by Robert Horn and direction by Scott Ellis with music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek. Joining Fontana and Cooper in the cast is Tony winner Michael McGrath, Sarah Stiles and Reg Rogers, Andy Grotelueschen, John Behlmann and Julie Halston. Check out the photos of the cast getting together, and be sure to see this new musical comedy.

Tootsie's John Behlmann, Julie Halston, Sarah Stiles, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Andy Grotelueschen, Michael McGrath and Reg Rogers.