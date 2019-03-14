Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Fiasco's Merrily We Roll Along Adds One Week to Off-Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2019
Ben Steinfeld, Manu Narayan & Jessie Austrian in "Merrily We Roll Along"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Fiasco Theater's acclaimed reimagining of Merrily We Roll Along has received an extension at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. Originally announced to run through April 7, the off-Broadway production will now conclude on April 14.

Based on the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features a book by George Furth and score by Stephen Sondheim. The musical revolves around a former Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who has abandoned his friends and his music career to become a Hollywood film producer. The musical starts at the height of Shepard's Hollywood success and goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.

The cast includes Ben Steinfeld as Franklin Shephard, Manu Narayan as Charley, Jessie Austrian as Mary, Paul L. Coffey as Joe/Glen Wilson/Mr. Spencer, Brittany Bradford as Beth/Meg/K.T. and Emily Young as Gussie/Mrs. Spencer.

Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody helms the production, featuring choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction/orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani.

The new staging began previews on January 12 and officially opened on February 19.

Merrily We Roll Along

Fiasco Theater reimagines Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's audacious musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview
  2. Hugh Jackman Will Return to Broadway in The Music Man
  3. Cher Show Stars Micaela Diamond & Jarrod Spector Team Up for 'I Got You Babe' on Today
  4. Ashley Park to Receive Inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas on Why The Prom Feels 'Like Recess,' His 'Disgusting' Last Name & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters