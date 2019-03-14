Fiasco's Merrily We Roll Along Adds One Week to Off-Broadway Run

Fiasco Theater's acclaimed reimagining of Merrily We Roll Along has received an extension at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. Originally announced to run through April 7, the off-Broadway production will now conclude on April 14.



Based on the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features a book by George Furth and score by Stephen Sondheim. The musical revolves around a former Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who has abandoned his friends and his music career to become a Hollywood film producer. The musical starts at the height of Shepard's Hollywood success and goes backward, showing snapshots of his life.



The cast includes Ben Steinfeld as Franklin Shephard, Manu Narayan as Charley, Jessie Austrian as Mary, Paul L. Coffey as Joe/Glen Wilson/Mr. Spencer, Brittany Bradford as Beth/Meg/K.T. and Emily Young as Gussie/Mrs. Spencer.



Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody helms the production, featuring choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction/orchestrations by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani.



The new staging began previews on January 12 and officially opened on February 19.



