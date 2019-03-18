Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress

Jeremy Jordan is getting ready to sing out again on Broadway. The strong-voiced Tony nominee will don the stethoscope of Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning on April 8. Jordan will succeed Joey McIntyre, who will play his final performance on April 7.



Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. Jordan's screen résumé includes Supergirl, Smash and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.



Jordan joins a Waitress cast that also includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.