Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Bubba Weiler, Jenny Jules, James Snyder, Matt Mueller & Nicholas Podany
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2019

Mischief is certainly managed when it comes to Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony nominees Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni, took their final bow in the Tony-winning production on March 17. Now it's time to get the know the Year 2 cast! Led by Broadway alum James Snyder as Harry Potter, the new cast also includes Nicholas Podany as Albus Potter, Bubba Weiler as Scorpius Malfoy, Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley with Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger. Take a look at these exclusive shots of the new cast in costume, and be sure to make plans to catch them at the Lyric Theatre!

James Snyder plays Harry Potter.
Bubba Weiler plays Scorpius Malfoy.
Nicholas Podany plays Albus Potter.
Jonno Roberts plays Draco Malfoy.
Matt Mueller plays Ron Weasley.
Jenny Jules and Nadia Brown play Hermione Granger and Rose Granger-Weasley, respectively.
Diane Davis plays Ginny Potter.
View the Full Gallery Here

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue Unmasked, Judy Garland Musical & More Set for 2019-2020 at Paper Mill
  3. Ginna Claire Mason to Join Broadway's Wicked as Glinda
  4. Yanni to Play Limited Broadway Run This Spring at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  5. Shoshana Bean Is the New Star of Waitress on Broadway

Star Files

Nadia Brown
Diane Davis
Jenny Jules
Matt Mueller
Nicholas Podany
Jonno Roberts
James Snyder
Bubba Weiler

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters