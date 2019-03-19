Sarah Bockel to Star as Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful While Chilina Kennedy Plays Toronto

Sarah Bockel, the celebrated tour star of Beautiful, has signed on to reprise her cheered turn as Carole King in the Broadway production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Bockel will play a limited run from April 9 through May 5, filling in for Chilina Kennedy, who will return to her hometown of Toronto to play a monthlong engagement in Beautiful at the Princess of Wales Theatre.



Bockel will join a Broadway cast that includes Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.