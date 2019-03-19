Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Sarah Bockel to Star as Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful While Chilina Kennedy Plays Toronto

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2019
Sarah Bockel as Carole King in "Beautiful"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sarah Bockel, the celebrated tour star of Beautiful, has signed on to reprise her cheered turn as Carole King in the Broadway production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Bockel will play a limited run from April 9 through May 5, filling in for Chilina Kennedy, who will return to her hometown of Toronto to play a monthlong engagement in Beautiful at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Bockel will join a Broadway cast that includes Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue Unmasked, Judy Garland Musical & More Set for 2019-2020 at Paper Mill
  3. Ginna Claire Mason to Join Broadway's Wicked as Glinda
  4. Yanni to Play Limited Broadway Run This Spring at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  5. Shoshana Bean Is the New Star of Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters