Broadway Balances America Invites You to Let the 'Memory' Live Again with the Cast & Production Team of Cats

Broadway Across America’s Telly Award-winning collaboration with The Balancing Act, the award-winning morning show on the Lifetime Channel, continues season five of the five-part series Broadway Balances America with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. This new episode will re-air on March 26 at 7:30AM (ET/PT). The touring production of Cats is traveling to cities all across the U.S. and Canada.



During this segment, Broadway Balances America will celebrate one of Broadway’s longest-running shows as it tours across the country—Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2016 revival of Cats. Host Amber Milt revisits the record-breaking musical spectacular and transforms into a Jellicle cat with the help of the makeup and costume team. Along the way, we’ll hear from the Cats touring cast and creative team about how they’ve balanced the original with the new in this iconic show, featuring a look at the reimagined choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer of Hamilton—Andy Blankenbuehler. Join us as we let the memory live again!







Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—"Memory”. Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation!



To find out when Cats is headed to your city, click here.