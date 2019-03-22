Sponsored
Show Us Why You're Broadway's Biggest Fan & Win Tickets to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 22, 2019

Are you Broadway's biggest fan? Prove it! If you can convince us of your undying love for all things Broadway, we'll send you to the craziest and, let's face it, best awards show of the season: The 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! The May 30 ceremony is invitation-only, but one lucky fan (and a friend!) will win a trip to New York City to attend.

All you have to do is create a video (no more than 60 seconds long) proving why you're the biggest Broadway fan ever and deserve to attend the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and follow the instructions below. Major points for creativity! Upload your submission as an unlisted video onto YouTube, then submit it in the entry form below by 11:59pm ET on April 5, 2019. Ensure that you check the box agreeing to the Official Rules, and confirming that your YouTube URL is unlisted and will not be disclosed to anyone except on the entry form.

If you do not have a YouTube account, here are some resources to help you get started. You are welcome to upload your video directly to your YouTube account using a computer, Android, or iPhone and iPad device. Once your account is set up and you have uploaded your video, don't forget to change your video privacy settings to "Unlisted."

Broadway's Biggest Fan prize includes:

  • You and a guest will attend the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  • You will guest-star on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive web series live from the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards cocktail party
  • Roundtrip airfare to and from NYC for 2
  • 3-night hotel stay at Sofitel New York
  • 2 tickets each to see 3 Broadway shows

Now's your chance! Submit your video here.
 

