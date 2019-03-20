Sponsored
20th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Sets May Date in New York City

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2019
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig & Rick Younger representing "Mean Girls" at the 19th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

It's trophy time! The 20th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private reception on May 30 at 48 Lounge in New York City. Each year, the excitement of the Broadway season culminates at our consistently star-studded event, as the theater world's most democratic award is handed out.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only major theatrical prize awarded exclusively by online votes from theatergoers. In addition to the traditional categories you might see at the Tonys, trophies are handed out for Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, touring companies and more.

Last year's big winners included the shows Mean Girls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once On This Island and Angels in America, as well as stars Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore, Uma Thurman, Andrew Garfield and many more.

