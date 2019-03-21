Margo Seibert & More to Star in World Premiere Musical Octet from Great Comet's Dave Malloy

Casting is here for Octet, a new musical from Great Comet creator Dave Malloy, making its world premiere with off-Broadway's Signature Theatre Company. Annie Tippe will direct and Or Matias will music-direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on April 30 ahead of a May 9 opening night at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



The cast will include Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jim, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma and newcomer Starr Busby as Paula. The company will also feature Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.



Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.



The creative team also includes scenic designers Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Christopher Bowser and sound designer Hidenori Nakajo.



Octet will play a limited engagement through June 9.