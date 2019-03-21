Second Stage Theater to Honor 40 Stars at 40th Anniversary Gala

Second Stage Theater has announced a 40th Birthday Gala set for May 6 at Hammerstein Ballroom. In celebration of the milestone, the nonprofit theater will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution, from its first productions to today.



The honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David Wilson Barnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O’Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard.



The gala will begin at 6:30pm with cocktails and party games, followed by dinner at 7:30pm and a 9:00pm performance. All funds raised will support and sustain Second Stage Theater’s artistic programs.



Second Stage's current productions include the world premiere musical Superhero and the upcoming revival of the play Dying City. Productions that have transferred to Broadway include Torch Song, Dear Evan Hansen, The Little Dog Laughed and Next to Normal.