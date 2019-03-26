Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America

TV viewers were given a special treat on March 26, as Dear Evan Hansen standout Andrew Barth Feldman and his fellow stars were welcomed onto Good Morning America to show off a song from the Tony-winning musical. The breakout star and his castmates lent their voices to the soulful act-one closer "You Will Be Found" for lucky audiences across the United States. Watch Feldman and the full company sing out below and make plans now to see the musical in-person at Broadway's Music Box Theatre.



