Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird Will Launch a National Touring Production in August 2020

News
by Ryan Gilbert • Mar 28, 2019
Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch in Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, currently playing Broadway's Shubert Theatre, will launch a coast-to-coast national tour in August 2020. The traveling production will kick off at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as part of the Center’s 2019–2020 season. Additional cities, as well as casting, for the Mockingbird tour will be announced in the coming months.

Produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Bartlett Sher, the world premiere production of To Kill a Mockingbird continues to break record after record at the box office, including its recent single-week record for the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. Since performances began on November 1, 2018, Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with 100% capacity (or greater) for every performance.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.

The cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird includes Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, Will Pullen as Jem, Gideon Glick as Dill, Danny Wolohan as Arthur “Boo” Radley, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell and LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chris Evans Opens Up About His Dream Projects: 'I Want to Do a Musical So Badly'
  2. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  3. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas
  5. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters