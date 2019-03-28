Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2019
Rachel Bay Jones
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center has announced a strong lineup of productions set to appear as part of its 2019-2020 Broadway Center Stage season. The trio of musicals will each play weekend-long runs in the Eisenhower Theater.

The popular series will begin with a new staging of Footloose (October 9-13, 2019) and conclude with a production of Bye Bye Birdie (April 22-26, 2020). The centerpiece of the season will be a new mounting of the Pulitzer-winning musical Next to Normal (January 29-February 2, 2020) starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) as Diana Goodman.

Closing out the current Broadway Center Stage season will be a star-packed staging of Tommy, slated to run from April 24-28, 2019.

Creative team members and additional casting for the 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chris Evans Opens Up About His Dream Projects: 'I Want to Do a Musical So Badly'
  2. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  3. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas
  5. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters