Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap

Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center has announced a strong lineup of productions set to appear as part of its 2019-2020 Broadway Center Stage season. The trio of musicals will each play weekend-long runs in the Eisenhower Theater.



The popular series will begin with a new staging of Footloose (October 9-13, 2019) and conclude with a production of Bye Bye Birdie (April 22-26, 2020). The centerpiece of the season will be a new mounting of the Pulitzer-winning musical Next to Normal (January 29-February 2, 2020) starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) as Diana Goodman.



Closing out the current Broadway Center Stage season will be a star-packed staging of Tommy, slated to run from April 24-28, 2019.



Creative team members and additional casting for the 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.



