Harvey Fierstein & Lea Michele Set for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl

A slew of stage alums will go under the sea this spring, in a concert production of The Little Mermaid honoring the film's 30th anniversary. Richard Kraft will direct the two-night event, set for May 17 and 18 at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the L.A. Times.



Leading the cast will be four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray) as Ursula, Emmy nominee Lea Michele (Glee) as Ariel, Ken Page (Ain't Misbehavin') as Sebastian, Cheech Marin (Latinologues) as Chef Louis and Tony nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as King Triton.



The production will feature "living scenery," transforming the outdoor Los Angeles venue into the "Hollywood Fish Bowl Dive-In Theater."



The animated film The Little Mermaid was released into cinemas in 1989, boasting a voice cast that included Pat Carroll as Ursula, Jodi Benson as Ariel, Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian and Kenneth Mars as King Triton.



The Broadway-musical adaptation premiered in 2008, led by Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula, Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian and Norm Lewis as King Triton.



Additional casting for the Hollywood Bowl's Little Mermaid will be announced soon.