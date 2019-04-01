Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Harvey Fierstein & Lea Michele Set for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 1, 2019
Harvey Fierstein
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A slew of stage alums will go under the sea this spring, in a concert production of The Little Mermaid honoring the film's 30th anniversary. Richard Kraft will direct the two-night event, set for May 17 and 18 at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the L.A. Times.

Leading the cast will be four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray) as Ursula, Emmy nominee Lea Michele (Glee) as Ariel, Ken Page (Ain't Misbehavin') as Sebastian, Cheech Marin (Latinologues) as Chef Louis and Tony nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as King Triton.

The production will feature "living scenery," transforming the outdoor Los Angeles venue into the "Hollywood Fish Bowl Dive-In Theater."

The animated film The Little Mermaid was released into cinemas in 1989, boasting a voice cast that included Pat Carroll as Ursula, Jodi Benson as Ariel, Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian and Kenneth Mars as King Triton.

The Broadway-musical adaptation premiered in 2008, led by Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula, Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian and Norm Lewis as King Triton.

Additional casting for the Hollywood Bowl's Little Mermaid will be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bianca Del Rio to Join Everybody's Talking About Jamie
  2. Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap
  4. To Kill a Mockingbird Will Launch a National Tour in August 2020
  5. Joél Pérez & More to Lead John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Rep

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters