James Graham's Ink Extends Broadway Run Before Previews Begin

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 1, 2019
Jonny Lee Miller & Bertie Carvel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Ink, James Graham's new play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, has received an extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Originally announced to play through June 9, the Broadway production will now conclude its limited engagement on June 16. Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller star in the new work, directed by Rupert Goold, slated to begin previews on April 2 ahead of an April 24 opening night.

Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.

The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.

The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).

Newsletters