What the Constitution Means to Me 's Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams and Mike Iveson take their opening night bow (Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me opened at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre on March 31 after an acclaimed off-Broadway run. Directed by Oliver Butler in his Broadway debut, the play also features high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams with Mike Iveson. Check out the photos of the star-studded opening night to celebrate the powerful new work.