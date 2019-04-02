Queen Musical We Will Rock You to Play Madison Square Garden

We Will Rock You is headed to New York. The Olivier-winning rock musical featuring the hit songs of Queen has scheduled a six-performance stint at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from November 14-17.



With a book by Ben Elton, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen.



We Will Rock You opened in London's West End in 2002, and in 2011 took home the Oliviers' Audience Award for Most Popular Show.



Casting and additional creative team members will be announced soon.



