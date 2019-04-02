Exclusive! Patti LuPone Opens Up About Joining Twitter: 'Let's See How Long I Last'

Broadway lovers received an unexpected jolt when two-time Tony-winning actress Patti LuPone signed up for an account on Twitter. The outspoken megastar of Evita, Gypsy and, most recently, the West End's Company, had formerly been reluctant to participate on the social network, but she eventually gave in. LuPone opened up to Broadway.com about what finally got her on board.



"Staci Levine talked me into it," LuPone told Broadway.com, adding bluntly, "Let's see how long I last."



Levine, a producer, worked with LuPone on An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, the 2011 Broadway revue with her former Evita co-star.



LuPone's arrival on Twitter was a surprise to theater fans after a 2011 incident in which the star was impersonated by an unknown user on the site. LuPone took Twitter by storm to shut down the false account. At the time, LuPone told Broadway.com, "I don't have a Twitter account...and I will not have one in the near future."



So, what's changed for LuPone in the eight years since? "The older I get the more I have to say, and the less I want to say it," LuPone told Broadway.com. Her first tweet says it all: "Contain me with only 280 characters? F**k that."



Nothing can contain this Broadway legend. Tweet on, Patti!