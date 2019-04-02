Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive! Patti LuPone Opens Up About Joining Twitter: 'Let's See How Long I Last'

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 2, 2019
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway lovers received an unexpected jolt when two-time Tony-winning actress Patti LuPone signed up for an account on Twitter. The outspoken megastar of Evita, Gypsy and, most recently, the West End's Company, had formerly been reluctant to participate on the social network, but she eventually gave in. LuPone opened up to Broadway.com about what finally got her on board.

"Staci Levine talked me into it," LuPone told Broadway.com, adding bluntly, "Let's see how long I last."

Levine, a producer, worked with LuPone on An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, the 2011 Broadway revue with her former Evita co-star.

LuPone's arrival on Twitter was a surprise to theater fans after a 2011 incident in which the star was impersonated by an unknown user on the site. LuPone took Twitter by storm to shut down the false account. At the time, LuPone told Broadway.com, "I don't have a Twitter account...and I will not have one in the near future."

So, what's changed for LuPone in the eight years since? "The older I get the more I have to say, and the less I want to say it," LuPone told Broadway.com. Her first tweet says it all: "Contain me with only 280 characters? F**k that."

Nothing can contain this Broadway legend. Tweet on, Patti!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Five Aladdin Genies Reunite for a Special Medley in Honor of the Show's Fifth Anniversary
  2. Harvey Fierstein & Lea Michele Set for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway
  4. Broadway Openings Galore, Fosse/Verdon's FX Premiere & More April Picks
  5. Check Out These Patriotic Portraits of Heidi Schreck & More on Opening Night of What the Constitution Means to Me

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters