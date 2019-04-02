Sponsored
Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' Extends Again at the Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 2, 2019
Jordan E. Cooper in "Ain't No Mo'"
(Photo: Ezra Hurwitz)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced another extension to the acclaimed world premiere staging of Ain't No Mo'. Originally announced to conclude its run on April 21 and first extended to April 28, the play will now close on May 5.

Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo' explores the value of black lives in a country hurtling away from the promise of a black president.

Joining Cooper in the cast is Marchánt Davis, Fedna Jacquet, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Simone Recasner and Hermon Whaley Jr.

Ain't No Mo' features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Emily Auciello.

Stevie Walker-Webb directs the production, which began previews on March 12 and opened on March 27.

