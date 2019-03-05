Jordan E. Cooper's World Premiere Ain't No Mo' Extended Ahead of First Preview

Off-Broadway’s Public Theater has announced a one-week extension for the upcoming world premiere staging of Ain't No Mo'. Originally announced to conclude its run on April 21, the play will now close on April 28.



Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo' explores the value of black lives in a country hurtling away from the promise of a black president.



Joining Cooper in the cast will be Marchánt Davis, Fedna Jacquet, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Simone Recasner and Hermon Whaley Jr.



Ain't No Mo' will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Emily Auciello.



Stevie Walker-Webb will direct the production, slated to begin previews on March 12 with an opening night set for March 27.