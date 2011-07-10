Michael Urie, Betsy Wolfe & More to Star in High Button Shoes at Encores!

Casting is here for the upcoming Encores! staging of the 1947 musical High Button Shoes. Directed by John Rando, choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby and music-directed by Rob Berman, the previously announced production will run from May 8-12 at New York City Center.



The company will include Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Harrison Floy, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Sara Longstreet, Aidan Alberto (Holiday Inn) as Stevie, Jennifer Allen (The Bridges of Madison County) as Shirley Simpkins, Carla Duren (110 in the Shade) as Fran, Chester Gregory (Motown The Musical) as Papa Longstreet, Mylinda Hull (The Nance) as Nancy, Marc Koeck (West Side Story) as Oggle, Matt Loehr (Evita) as Uncle Willy, Wayne Pretlow (The Civil War) as Elmer Simpkins and three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Wicked) as Mr. Pontdue.



The ensemble will include Ward Billeisen, Sam Bolen, Colin Cunliffe, Nicholas Cunningham, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Christine DiGiallondardo, Michael Everett, Ta'Nika Gibson, Berklea Going, Marc Heitzman, Leah Horowitz, Caijai Fellows Johnson, Robin Masella, Skye Mattox, Kaitlin Mesh, Justin Packard, Nathan Riley, Blakely Slaybaugh, George Slotin, Madison Stratton and Shaun-Avery Williams.



Featuring a book by Stephen Longstreet, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Sammy Cahn, based on Longstreet's semi-autobiographical novel The Sisters Liked Them Handsome, High Button Shoes centers on the comic entanglements of the Longstreet family with two con men in Atlantic City. The Styne and Cahn score produced two big hits from its day: "Papa, Won't You Dance with Me" and "I Still Get Jealous."



High Button Shoes marks the final production of the 2019 Encores! season. This summer's previously announced Encores! Off-Center lineup will include Working (June 26-29), Promenade (July 10 and 11) and Road Show (July 24-27).