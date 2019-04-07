Sponsored
Oklahoma! Opens in Immersive Staging at Circle in the Square Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 7, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Oh, what a beautiful day! The innovative new staging of Oklahoma! from director Daniel Fish officially opens at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on April 7. The production will play a limited run through September 1.

The interior of the theater has been repurposed as a community hall for the revival, an intimate staging featuring a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission. The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015.

The cast is led by Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam and Will Mann as Mike, along with lead dancer Gabrielle Hamilton.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the talented company of players reinventing a classic musical for Broadway audiences.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
