Ashley Park, Montego Glover, Ben Davis & More to Join Victoria Clark in Lady in the Dark at City Center

A talent-packed slate of theater stars have signed on for MasterVoices' upcoming staging of the groundbreaking 1941 psychological thriller Lady in the Dark, which has not been seen in NYC in 25 years. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Ted Sperling, choreographed by Doug Varone and starring Tony winner Victoria Clark, will run at New York City Center from April 25-27.



Newly announced cast members include Tony nominees Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Montego Glover (Memphis), David Pittu (LoveMusik) and Ron Raines (Follies), Oscar nominee Amy Irving (The Coast of Utopia), Ben Davis (Violet) and Christopher Innvar (Porgy and Bess). They'll be joined by MasterVoices' 120 singers, the Orchestra of St. Luke's and the troupe Doug Varone and Dancers.



With a book by Moss Hart, music by Kurt Weill and lyrics by Ira Gershwin, Lady in the Dark centers on Liza Elliott (Clark), the unhappy female editor of the fashion magazine Allure, who is undergoing psychoanalysis.



The production will feature scenic design by Doug Fitch, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by James Ingalls and sound design by Scott Lehrer.