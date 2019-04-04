Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ashley Park, Montego Glover, Ben Davis & More to Join Victoria Clark in Lady in the Dark at City Center

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2019
Ashley Park
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed slate of theater stars have signed on for MasterVoices' upcoming staging of the groundbreaking 1941 psychological thriller Lady in the Dark, which has not been seen in NYC in 25 years. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Ted Sperling, choreographed by Doug Varone and starring Tony winner Victoria Clark, will run at New York City Center from April 25-27.

Newly announced cast members include Tony nominees Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Montego Glover (Memphis), David Pittu (LoveMusik) and Ron Raines (Follies), Oscar nominee Amy Irving (The Coast of Utopia), Ben Davis (Violet) and Christopher Innvar (Porgy and Bess). They'll be joined by MasterVoices' 120 singers, the Orchestra of St. Luke's and the troupe Doug Varone and Dancers.

With a book by Moss Hart, music by Kurt Weill and lyrics by Ira Gershwin, Lady in the Dark centers on Liza Elliott (Clark), the unhappy female editor of the fashion magazine Allure, who is undergoing psychoanalysis.

The production will feature scenic design by Doug Fitch, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by James Ingalls and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations
  3. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  4. Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show
  5. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters