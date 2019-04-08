Jeremy Jordan Joins Shoshana Bean in Waitress on Broadway

Strong-voiced Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan dons the stethoscope of Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress beginning on April 8. Jordan succeeds Joey McIntyre, who played his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 7.



Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story, with a screen résumé comprising Supergirl, Smash and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.



Jordan joins a Waitress cast that includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Jordan will play a limited engagement through May 12.