Odds & Ends: Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's Indoor Boys Triumphs at Indie Series Awards & More

Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's Indoor Boys Triumphs at Indie Series Awards

Hats off to Wesley Taylor, Alex Wyse and the company of their acclaimed series Indoor Boys. The web series took home four Indie Series Awards this week at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA. Wins went to Taylor and Wise for best writing, Krysta Rodriguez for guest actress in a comedy and Michael Kostroff for guest actor in a comedy, with the series also taking home the top prize of best comedy series of the year. Indoor Boys follows two single gay roommates navigating life and dating from L.A. to New York. All sixteen episodes are available to watch on Vimeo.



Gavin Creel Adds Second Concert Performance at 92Y

Due to popular demand, New York City's 92nd Street Y has announced the addition of a second showtime to Gavin Creel's highly anticipated concert. In addition to the previously announced 2:00pm performance on June 17, the Tony winner will now sing out that evening at 7:30pm, as well. The concerts will feature Creel paying homage to the American musical songbook, re-creating memorable songs from his distinguished Broadway career that includes Tony-nommed performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hair, an Olivier-winning turn in The Book of Mormon and his Tony-winning turn in Hello, Dolly! Audiences can also expect songs from his celebrated appearances in La Cage Aux Folles and She Loves Me.



Jessie Mueller & More Set for Analisa Leaming's Podcast A Balancing Act

Analisa Leaming, the talented actress currently appearing as Irene Molloy in the national touring production of Hello, Dolly!, has announced an A-list group of stars to appear on season three of her celebrated podcast A Balancing Act. Guests will include Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Gavin Creel, Tony nominee John Tartaglia, Ali Ewoldt, Robert Hartwell, Jack Plotnick and Sierra Boggess. In A Balancing Act, Leaming and her guests engage in meaningful conversations to help shift the limiting beliefs of the "struggling artist" and explore how to have a fulfilling life and career amid all the ups and downs. For more information, click here.



Andrew Rannells & Kelli Barrett to Join The Cher Show's Jarrod Spector at Sony Hall

Broadway stars Andrew Rannells and Kelli Barrett have signed on to sing out alongside Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show) during his upcoming show at Sony Hall. The concert, titled (con)artist, will take place on April 15 at 8:00pm. Rannells is a two-time Tony nominee for his turns in The Book of Mormon and Falsettos, currently appearing on the small screen in Black Monday. Barrett, who happens to be Spector's wife, will soon be seen as Liza Minnelli in FX's Fosse/Verdon; she appeared on Broadway this season in Getting' the Band Back Together. (con)artist will feature Spector singing a select group of songs from some of America's most iconic entertainers, all while illuminating his journey from a six-year-old Star Search contestant channeling Bobby Darin to a theatrical career built on transforming into legendary rock stars.



P.S. Speaking of The Cher Show, look where Lin-Manuel Miranda spent his Thursday night!

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Teal Wicks & Jarrod Spector

(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)