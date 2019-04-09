Wonder Is Being Made into a Musical for Broadway

R.J. Palacio's bestselling novel Wonder, which was adapted into a celebrated 2017 motion picture, is now being turned into a Broadway musical, according to Deadline. Tony-winning producer Jill Furman (Hamilton) is developing the project with author Palacio and film studio Lionsgate.



"I am beyond happy and grateful that Wonder is being adapted for theater by this incredible team," said Palacio. "What I've always loved the most about musical theater is its timelessness, its ability to resonate around the world and across generations. That Wonder and its message of kindness is to become part of that canon for the ages is, quite literally, a dream come true."



Wonder follows a young boy named Auggie Pullman, who was born with facial deformities, as he struggles to transition into a mainstream school. The film starred Jacob Tremblay as Auggie, alongside Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.



The film featured a screenplay co-written by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Steven Conrad. A creative team for the musical, along with a debut production and casting, is still to be announced. Till then, look back at the movie's trailer below.



