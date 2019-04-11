Billy Crystal Recruits Jason Robert Brown & Amanda Green for Mr. Saturday Night Musical

Tony-winning stage-and-screen star Billy Crystal has lined up an A-list pair of creatives to adapt his 1992 comedy flick Mr. Saturday Night into a stage musical. Three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas) and Tony nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody) have signed on to craft the tuner with Crystal, according to Variety. Co-screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel also have a hand in the tuner, which will receive a workshop in May.



"The funny is always there but the depth and the humanity is even stronger," Crystal said of the story's continued resonance.



Co-written, directed and starring Crystal, the semi-autobiographical film follows rising comedian Buddy Young Jr. and his struggle to make a mark in show business.



Crystal is no stranger to Broadway, having co-written and starred in the autobiographical solo play 700 Sundays, which played a Tony-winning run from 2004-2005. He brought the show back to Broadway for a sold-out encore engagement in 2013.



Additional details on the workshop and a forthcoming production of the Mr. Saturday Night musical are forthcoming. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.



