Casey Cott's a pinball wizard! The Riverdale fave will star alongside Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez in the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy. The cast hit the rehearsal room at New 42nd Street Studios on April 11 to show off what they've been working on ahead of the highly anticipated show, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Check out photos, and then catch the production for yourself in Washington, D.C.

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez sing out.

Wesley Taylor and the cast of The Who's Tommy perform.