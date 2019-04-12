Waitress' Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Serve Up a New Broadway Pairing as Sweet as Pie

Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan recently stepped into the long-running hit musical Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The new duo takes on the lead roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter for a limited run through May 12.



Bean returns to Broadway for the first time since 2006, when she concluded a celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked. Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies.



In celebration of the musical's new stars, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Bean and Jordan romancing each other alongside a pitch-perfect company of supporting players.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.