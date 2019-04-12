Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Waitress' Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Serve Up a New Broadway Pairing as Sweet as Pie

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 12, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan recently stepped into the long-running hit musical Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The new duo takes on the lead roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter for a limited run through May 12.

Bean returns to Broadway for the first time since 2006, when she concluded a celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked. Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies

In celebration of the musical's new stars, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Bean and Jordan romancing each other alongside a pitch-perfect company of supporting players.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  2. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to Play Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; Dates Set for Broadway Premiere
  3. Melissa Barrera & Leslie Grace Join In the Heights Film
  4. To Kill a Mockingbird's Gideon Glick on Channeling Truman Capote on Show People
  5. Exclusive! George Salazar & More on the 'Really Exciting' Chance to Preserve the Unheard Works of Jonathan Larson

Star Files

Shoshana Bean
Charity Angel Dawson
Benny Elledge
Eddie Jemison
Jeremy Jordan
Lenne Klingaman
Larry Marshall

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters