Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Burn This Opens in New Broadway Production Starring Keri Russell & Adam Driver

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 16, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

The first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This opens at the Hudson Theatre on April 16. Michael Mayer directs the production, which began preview performances on March 15. Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr star.

Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the play's four stars uniting to introduce an iconic American play to a new generation of theatergoers.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

Burn This

Adam Driver and Keri Russell star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olga Merediz to Reprise Tony-Nominated Turn as Abuela Claudia in In the Heights Movie
  2. Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran to Headline Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway
  3. Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer
  4. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Shines On with James Snyder & a Company of New Stars

Star Files

Adam Driver
David Furr
Keri Russell
Brandon Uranowitz

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters