Burn This Opens in New Broadway Production Starring Keri Russell & Adam Driver

The first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This opens at the Hudson Theatre on April 16. Michael Mayer directs the production, which began preview performances on March 15. Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr star.



Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the play's four stars uniting to introduce an iconic American play to a new generation of theatergoers.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.