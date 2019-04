Christie Brinkley has the name Roxie on her lips because she's returning to Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart for the third time beginning April 18. The veteran model will play a limited four-week engagement at the Ambassador Theatre through May 12. Brinkley is joined by Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly and Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn. Check out the photo of Brinkley preparing for her return to the stage, and be sure to see her in the long-running musical!