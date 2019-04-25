Sponsored
Alex Brightman & a Haunting Company of Co-Stars Open Beetlejuice on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Beetlejuice, the new musical based on the hit 1988 film, officially opens at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on April 25. Alex Timbers directs the production, which began previews on March 28. The cast is led by Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler and Rob McClure.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and Beetlejuice (Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

The principal cast also includes Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul. The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Brightman as the show's title star with his impeccably cast co-stars offering up a musical take on a beloved film.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
