Spring Preview: Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Are Toying with the Underworld

Tim Burton’s cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice is getting the Broadway treatment this season. The degenerate demon with a longing for the living is being brought to life by Tony nominee ALEX BRIGHTMAN with SOPHIA ANNE CARUSO as Lydia, the teenager with an interest in the afterlife. The duo talked to Broadway.com all about appeasing the most passionate Burton fans, adding some surprises to a raucous comedy, and, of course, toying with the underworld.... READ MORE



See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview