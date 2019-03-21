Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Spring Preview: Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Are Toying with the Underworld

2019 Spring Preview
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 21, 2019
Sophia Anne Caruso & Alex Brightman
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

Tim Burton’s cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice is getting the Broadway treatment this season. The degenerate demon with a longing for the living is being brought to life by Tony nominee ALEX BRIGHTMAN with SOPHIA ANNE CARUSO as Lydia, the teenager with an interest in the afterlife. The duo talked to Broadway.com all about appeasing the most passionate Burton fans, adding some surprises to a raucous comedy, and, of course, toying with the underworld.... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  2. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  3. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  4. Stephen Sondheim's Assassins & More Set for 2019-2020 Season at Classic Stage Company
  5. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada on Love of Sutton Foster, Teaching Herself to Cry & More on Show People

Star Files

Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters