Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase in "Kiss Me, Kate"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Kiss Me, Kate Revival to Receive Original Cast Album

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2019

Wunderbar! Ghostlight Records has announced that the sumptuous Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate will be preserved as an original cast recording. The album will be recorded on April 22, with a release date to come. The acclaimed production is headlined by Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the Kiss Me, Kate songbook includes such classics as "Too Darn Hot," "So in Love" and "Always True to You in My Fashion." The production features orchestrations by Larry Hochman and musical direction by Paul Gemignani.

With a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, newly revised by Amanda Green, Kiss Me, Kate follows a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflicts on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).

The principal cast also includes Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., Adrienne Walker, James T. Lane, John Pankow and Lance Coadie Williams.

The ensemble features Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

Scott Ellis directs and Warren Carlyle choreographs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, which began previews on February 14 and officially opened on March 14 at Studio 54.

