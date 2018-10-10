Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Corbin Bleu & More Join the Cast of Kiss Me, Kate; Amanda Green to Update the Script
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2018
Corbin Bleu
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Fancy-footed star Corbin Bleu will return to Broadway in 2019 as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun in Roundabout Theatre Company's hotly anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Additional casting is set for the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews at Studio 54 on February 14 with an opening planned for March 14. Roundabout has also announced that Tony nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody) will be contributing new material to the book to update the production for current times.

Corbin Bleu earned raves and a Chita Rivera Award for his turn in Roundabout's production of Holiday Inn. Perhaps most known for his screen performance in the High School Musical film series, Bleu was most recently seen onstage in the Muny's mounting of Singin' in the Rain.

Newly announced stars joining Bleu include Stephanie Styles (Newsies) as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie (Rocky) as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. (Jekyll & Hyde) as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker (The Lion King) as Hattie, John Pankow (Mad About You) as Gangster (First Man) and Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as Gangster (Second Man). They join the previously announced Tony winner Kelli O'Hara as Kate/Lilli Vanessi and Tony nominee Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio.

The ensemble will feature Phillip Attmore, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Ron Todorowski. Further casting will be announced soon.

Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed Paul Gemignani, the revival's creative team will also include scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Heather Headley's Cover of This Wicked Anthem Has Changed Us for Good
  2. Corbin Bleu & More Join the Cast of Kiss Me, Kate; Amanda Green to Update the Script
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next
  4. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  5. Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters