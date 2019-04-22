Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway's The Prom Is Being Adapted into a Young Adult Novel, Due Out This Fall

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 22, 2019
Cover art for "The Prom"
(Designed by Mariam Quraishi; illustrated by Emily Roberts)

The Prom will continue changing lives later this year, with the release of a new young adult novel based on the smash Broadway musical. Saundra Mitchell, author of more than 20 books for tweens and teens, has written the novelization, collaborating alongside the musical's creators, Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar. The book will be published on September 10 by Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

The novel will follow seventeen-year-old Emma, who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions having a larger impact than they expected.

The news of the young adult novel comes about a week before Tony-nominations day, with many fans expecting The Prom to be a major contender. Emmy winner Ryan Murphy recently announced that he's making the musical into a film for Netflix.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise
  2. Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie
  3. John Lennon Biopic Nowhere Boy Will Be Adapted into a Stage Production
  4. Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway
  5. Tootsie's John Behlmann on Being 'Terrified' to Do a Musical, Seeing Santino Fontana in a Dress & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters