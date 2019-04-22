Broadway's The Prom Is Being Adapted into a Young Adult Novel, Due Out This Fall

The Prom will continue changing lives later this year, with the release of a new young adult novel based on the smash Broadway musical. Saundra Mitchell, author of more than 20 books for tweens and teens, has written the novelization, collaborating alongside the musical's creators, Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar. The book will be published on September 10 by Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.



The novel will follow seventeen-year-old Emma, who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions having a larger impact than they expected.



The news of the young adult novel comes about a week before Tony-nominations day, with many fans expecting The Prom to be a major contender. Emmy winner Ryan Murphy recently announced that he's making the musical into a film for Netflix.



