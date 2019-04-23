Livin' It Up on Top! Hadestown to Release Original Cast Recording

Hadestown fans are in for some great news! The Broadway production of the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with director Rachel Chavkin will receive a cast recording. The album is scheduled to be released on June 7. Additionally, the recording will be available as a double CD with a release date to be announced.



Good news for fans that adore the cast album from the New York Theatre Workshop run: the Broadway recording will be produced by David Lai and Todd Sicakfoose, who previously produced the 2017 live recording from the off-Broadway production.



The Broadway cast album will feature stars Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page. Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable and Ahmad Simmons will also be featured.



Following two intertwining love stories—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone—Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.