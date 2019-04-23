Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Livin' It Up on Top! Hadestown to Release Original Cast Recording

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 23, 2019
Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada in Broadway's "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hadestown fans are in for some great news! The Broadway production of the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with director Rachel Chavkin will receive a cast recording. The album is scheduled to be released on June 7. Additionally, the recording will be available as a double CD with a release date to be announced.

Good news for fans that adore the cast album from the New York Theatre Workshop run: the Broadway recording will be produced by David Lai and Todd Sicakfoose, who previously produced the 2017 live recording from the off-Broadway production.

The Broadway cast album will feature stars Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page. Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable and Ahmad Simmons will also be featured.

Following two intertwining love stories—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone—Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  2. Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise
  3. Tootsie Musical, Starring Santino Fontana, Opens on Broadway
  4. Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Extend Run in Waitress on Broadway
  5. Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters