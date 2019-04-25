Sponsored
Oscar Hammerstein II Bio-Musical Sincerely, Oscar Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2019
Doreen Taylor in "Sincerely, Oscar"
(Photo: Derek Brad)

Sincerely, Oscar, a new musical celebrating Tony-winning lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, has scheduled a closing date of May 12 at Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre. The new work began previews on March 27 and officially opened on April 4. At the time of closing, the show will have played nine previews and 52 regular performances.

Featuring a book written by Doreen Taylor, who also stars, and direction by Dugg McDonough, Sincerely, Oscar highlights Hammerstein's journey to becoming Broadway's greatest lyricist. The musical explores Hammerstein's life in his words while showcasing more than 30 of his greatest songs from shows like The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Allegro and more. The musical incorporates personal correspondence, unpublished lyrics, interviews and rare memoirs to give insight into Hammerstein's legacy.

Taylor is joined onstage by fellow performer Azudi Onyejekwe. The show features scenic design by Jason Simms, lighting design by David Pedemonti, costume design by Dawna Oak, sound design by Robert Balan and projection design by Brittany Merenda. Lou Lanza is the musical director and arranger, with string arrangements by Joshua Godoy.

Sincerely, Oscar

A new musical celebrating Tony-winning Broadway lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II.
