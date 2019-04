James Graham's Ink, which chronicles the story of Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb's collaboration to crush the competition with The Sun, opened at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 24. The play stars Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel as Lamb and Murdoch, respectively. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the opening night curtain call. Take a look at the photos, and then be sure to catch this new play!

Congrats to the company of Ink on their Broadway opening! See the play through June 23 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.