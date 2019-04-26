Kiss Me, Kate, Alice by Heart & Smokey Joe's Cafe Lead 2019 Chita Rivera Award Nominations

Kick up your heels! Nominations have been announced for the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2018-2019 theater and film seasons. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 19 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
Find the full list of nominees below.
BROADWAY NOMINATIONS:
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate
Rick Faugno, Kiss Me, Kate
James T. Lane, Kiss Me, Kate
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, The Cher Show
Gabrielle Hamilton, Oklahoma!
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Angie Schworer, The Prom
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
Ain't Too Proud
Hadestown
King Kong
Kiss Me, Kate
The Cher Show
The Prom
OFF-BROADWAY NOMINATIONS:
Outstanding Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, Smokey Joe's Café
Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart
Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along
Shea Sullivan, Neurosis
Outstanding Male Dancer
Brennan Caldwell, Neurosis
Zachary Downer, Alice by Heart
Brendan Henderson, Cleopatra
Jelani Remy, Smokey Joe's Café
Wesley Taylor, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Female Dancer
Emma Degerstedt, Smokey Joe's Café
Mia Dilena, Alice by Heart
Irina Dvorovenko, The Beast in the Jungle
Dionne D. Figgins, Smokey Joe's Café
Naomi Kakuk, The Beast in the Jungle
Outstanding Ensemble
Alice by Heart
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Smokey Joe's Café
Twelfth Night
FILM NOMINATIONS:
Theatrical Release
Isn't It Romantic—(Release date, February 13, 2019, Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth) Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli; Assistant Choreographer, Jon Rua
Mary Poppins Returns—(Release date, December 19, 2018, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda) Choreographers: Rob Marshall & John DeLuca; Co-Choreographer, Joey Pizzi; Associate Choreographer, Tara Nichole Hughes, Assistant Choreographer: Marlon Pelayo
Shine—(Release date, October 6, 2018, Alysia Reiner, David Zayas) Director of Choreography: Anderson Cruz, Choreographers, Charlie Garcia, Osmar Perrones, Grisselle Ponce
Swimming with Men—(Release date, December 7, 2018, Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves) Choreographer: Caroline Pope
The Nutcracker and The Far Realms – (Release date, November 2, 2018, Misty Copeland) Choreographer: Liam Scarlett
Documentaries
Ballet Now—(Release date, July 20, 2018; Tiler Peck) Director: Steven Cantor
Bathtubs Over Broadway—(Release date, November 30, 2018; Tribeca Film Festival Award Winner prior and other festivals, Chita Rivera, Martin Short, etc.) Director: Dava Whisenent
Hot to Trot—(Release date, NY, August 24, 2018, nationwide rollout to follow) Director: Gail Freedman
If the Dancer Dances—(Release date, July 24, 2018, Dance on Camera Festival) Director, Maia Weschler
Moving Stories, Lives Transformed by Dance—(Release Date, August 11, 2018, Battery Dance Festival, MoMa) Director: Rob Fruchtman, Wilderness Films, Producer
Productions Nomination Count:
Broadway:
Kiss Me, Kate—5
Ain't Too Proud—4
Hadestown—3
The Prom—3
The Cher Show—2
Beetlejuice—1
King Kong—1
Oklahoma!—1
Tootsie—1
Off-Broadway:
Alice by Heart—5
Smokey Joe's Café—5
If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka—2
Neurosis—2
The Beast in the Jungle—2
Cleopatra—1
Fiddler on the Roof—1
Merrily We Roll Along—1
Twelfth Night—1
