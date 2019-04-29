The Lion King's Bradley Gibson & Aladdin's Adam Hyndman Are Engaged

Exciting news about a pair of Disney on Broadway vets! Bradley Gibson, who is currently headlining The Lion King as Simba, and Adam Hyndman, who has been seen as Prince Abdullah in Aladdin, have announced their engagement.



The couple told Broadway.com, "While we both knew of each other from the theater and our shared industry, we were officially introduced about two and a half years ago and our connection quickly developed into a deep love. It has been a beautiful and profound journey together as we make discoveries about ourselves, lifting each other in the ups and downs of life. We are thrilled to be entering this next season in our relationship and are so moved by the joyous reaction of loved ones and supporters during this time. We are so grateful to build our lives together in the midst of such a special and supportive Broadway community. Everything we do is with the intention to share joy and inspiration and it is our prayer that our story—grounded at the intersections in which we both exist—continues to encourage others to be empowered in their authenticity and to love unconditionally."



In addition to his current turn in The Lion King, Gibson has been seen on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and Rocky. He appeared on tour in Chicago and off-Broadway in The School for Scandal and Love's Labour's Lost.



On top of his performance in Aladdin, Hyndman appeared on Broadway in Once on This Island and off-Broadway in 50 Shades! The Musical Parody.



The Broadway.com family sends much love and good wishes to the talented couple!