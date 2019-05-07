Sponsored
Chilina Kennedy Returns to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 7, 2019
Chilina Kennedy in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Longtime Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy returns to the title role of Broadway's hit Carole King musical on May 7. Kennedy succeeds recent star Sarah Bockel, who exited the production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 5.

This run marks Kennedy's fourth engagement in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Her other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, This Ain't No Disco and A Sign of the Times.

Kennedy joins a cast that also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
