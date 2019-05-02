Sponsored
Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Will Play Los Angeles in 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What the Constitution Means to Me, Heidi Schreck's Broadway-debut play which received a pair of Tony nominations this week, will appear at the Mark Taper Forum next year as part of Center Theatre Group's 2019-2020 season. Oliver Butler will repeat his work as director for the Los Angeles engagement, set to run from January 12 through February 16, 2020. Casting will be announced at a later date.

What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.

Other highlights of Center Theatre Group's new season include Oscar winner Ethan Coen's world premiere A Play Is a Poem, directed by Tony winner Neil Pepe, and Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph's world premiere King James, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro. For a look at CTG's full season of works, click here.

 

