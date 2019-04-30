Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Nominations are here for the 2019 Tony Awards! The ceremony, hosted by James Corden, will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9; the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS.



Leading the list are the musicals Hadestown with 14 nominations, Ain't Too Proud with 12 and Tootsie with 11. On the play front, The Ferryman and To Kill a Mockingbird tied with nine nominations each.



The nominations list can be found below.



Best Musical

Ain't Too Proud

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie



Best Play

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck



Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!



Best Revival of a Play

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song



Best Leading Actor in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy



Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate



Best Leading Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me



Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie



Best Book

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud



Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie



Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud



Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud



Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown



Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network



Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice



Best Featured Actress in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear



Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Andre De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud



Best Featured Actor in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, All My Sons



Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!



Tony Nominations by Production

Hadestown—14

Ain't Too Proud—12

Tootsie—11

The Ferryman—9

To Kill a Mockingbird—9

Beetlejuice—8

Oklahoma!—8

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus—7

The Prom—7

Ink—6

Network—5

Choir Boy—4

Kiss Me, Kate—4

All My Sons—3

Burn This—3

The Cher Show—3

King Kong—3

Bernhardt/Hamlet—2

The Boys in the Band—2

Torch Song—2

The Waverly Gallery—2

What the Constitution Means to Me—2

Be More Chill—1

Hillary and Clinton—1

King Lear—1