Maria Friedman & Anita Dobson to Join Trevor Nunn's Fiddler in the West End

Trevor Nunn's celebrated West End revival of Fiddler on the Roof will welcome stage veterans Maria Friedman and Anita Dobson as Golde and Yente, respectively, on June 18. They will succeed original stars Judy Kuhn and Louise Gold, who will take their final bow at the Playhouse Theatre on June 16.



Friedman is a three-time Olivier winner for Maria Friedman By Special Arrangement, Passion and Ragtime. Her other credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Blues in the Night, Chicago, The Witches of Eastwick and The Woman in White.



Dobson has been seen onstage in Annie, 3Women, The Shadow Factory, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Budgie, The Three Sisters, Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Kvetch, Lovely Shayna Maidel, Charley’s Aunt and Chicago.



Friedman and Dobson join a principal cast led by Olivier winner Andy Nyman as Tevye, Molly Osborne as Tzeitel, Harriet Bunton as Hodel, Nicola Brown as Chava, Joshua Gannon as Motel, Stewart Clarke as Perchik, Matthew Hawksley as Fyedka and Dermot Canavan as Lazar Wolf.



Direct from a sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the West End production began previews on March 21 and opened on March 27.