Telemundo Star Kate Del Castillo to Lead Solo Play The Way She Spoke Off-Broadway

Kate Del Castillo, celebrated star of Telemundo's La Reina del Sur, will take to the off-Broadway stage this summer in Isaac Gomez's solo play The Way She Spoke. Jo Bonney will direct the New York premiere, set to begin previews on July 8 and open on July 18 at the Minetta Lane Theatre. The play will be recorded for release on Audible.



Based on a series of intimate interviews, The Way She Spoke details disturbing and haunting accounts of the murder of thousands of women in Juarez, Mexico and a playwright's journey of discovery and responsibility. As lines blur between theatricality and reality, intense and provocative questions are raised.



In addition to her screen turn in La Reina del Sur, Kate Del Castillo has been seen on the New York stage in Los Monologos de la Vagina. Her other credits include Under the Same Moon, Julia and No Good Deed.



The creative team for The Way She Spoke will include Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).



The Way She Spoke is scheduled to play a limited run through August 18.