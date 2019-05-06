Diane Paulus to Direct New Broadway Revival of 1776

1776 is returning to Broadway. The Tony-winning musical about the events surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence will arrive at the American Airlines Theatre in spring of 2021. Tony winner Diane Paulus (Waitress) will direct the new staging, a co-production between Roundabout Theatre Company and American Repertory Theater, where she is artistic director. The revival will first play A.R.T. from May 22 through June 28, 2020.



Featuring a book by Peter Stone and a score by Sherman Edwards, 1776 is set in the halls of Congress, as the founding fathers battle out the question of independence and draft the declaration that will sever their ties to England and give birth to a new nation. The original production of the tuner opened in 1969 at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers) and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.



In addition to directing Waitress, Paulus earned a Tony Award for her innovative revival of Pippin (both of which began at A.R.T.). Her latest Broadway transfer from the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater will be the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, which is scheduled to open at the Broadhurst Theatre in December.



The co-production of 1776 will also be presented in a handful of cities between the A.R.T. and Broadway engagements, including Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group in July of 2020. Additional dates, cities, cast and creative team will be announced soon.



This will mark the second Broadway revival of 1776. The first, a Tony-nominated 1997 mounting, was also produced by Roundabout.