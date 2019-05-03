Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Sets Dates & Theater for Broadway Premiere

Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed new musical featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, has booked the Broadhurst Theatre as its upcoming Broadway home. The previously announced transfer from a sold-out run at American Repertory Theater will begin Broadway previews on November 3 and open on December 5.



Directed by Diane Paulus and featuring a book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Jagged Little Pill will feature choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt. The production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Finn Ross.



The pre-Broadway engagement starred Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Gooding, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Soph Menas, Nora Schell, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Max Kumangai, Sean Montgomery, Whitney Sprayberry, Kei Tsuruharatani, Ebony Williams, Yeman Josiah Brown and Kelsey Orem. Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.



Currently booked into the Broadhurst is the new revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, which will conclude its limited run on August 25.