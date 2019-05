Broadway's brightest are living it up at the hottest party of the year: the 2019 Met Gala. This year's epic fashion theme: camp! Check out fabulous photos from the red pink carpet!

Emmy winner and Broadway favorite Darren Criss works the Met Gala carpet.

Tony winner Billy Porter has arrived!

Pose star Mj Rodriguez is ready for her close-up.

The Ferryman Tony nominee Laura Donnelly takes it all in.

King Lear star Glenda Jackson and Tony nominee Ruth Wilson spend their night off from the Shakespearean epic at the Met Gala.

Get ready, 'cause here they come! Ain't Too Proud stars James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes hit the pink carpet.

Tony winner Bette Midler and her daughter Sophie von Haselberg snap a sweet pic.

Stage and screen star Michael Urie strikes a pose.